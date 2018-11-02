TAMA — State Rep. Dean Fisher is running for a fourth term for state senator in Iowa House District 72.
Tama County emergency management coordinator and 911 director Mindy Benson has never run for office before, but bested three Democratic primary challengers in June.
Republican vs. Democrat, male vs. female, and three-term senator vs. newcomer makes District 72’s race a matchup of opposites.
House District 72 consists of southern Black Hawk County, all of Tama County and parts of Marshall County.
Benson won a four-way competitive Democratic primary in June, besting David Degner by just 10 votes as well as Joycelyn George and John Anderson for the right to face Fisher, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
Fisher, 62, lives on a heritage farm north of Montour, though he retired from farming in 2014. Almost.
“I did start a Christmas tree farm this year,” Fisher said. “I’m dipping my toe back into farming.”
He’s not ready to retire from the Statehouse, either.
“Iowa’s on a great path,” Fisher said. “We’ve done great things since Republicans got control, I just want to keep up the momentum. Why stop now?”
Benson, 40, of Tama, has worked in public safety for 17 years, but only recently decided to dip her own toes into politics.
“I was motivated by quite a few things, actually — fear for IPERS, fear for people that needed mental health help, public safety changes,” Benson said. “I just wanted to be the one to try to make a difference and make a change for people.”
Fisher denied his party was going to gut or change IPERS, the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System.
“She says Republicans are opposed to IPERS and we’re not; we’re solidly in favor of keeping IPERS,” he said.
Fisher said he’s most proud of his party passing the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban most abortions, though the law has been blocked since being signed while it’s being challenged in court. He’s also proud of the state tax cuts, a ban on so-called “sanctuary cities” and the voter ID bill.
“Certainly, all the positive things we’ve done over the past two years, I think she’s talking about unwinding them instead of moving forward,” Fisher said.
Benson said she’s not out to say everything Fisher and the Republican majority in the Iowa House have done has been negative. In fact, the two do agree on one big issue.
In 2017, Benson suggested Fisher sponsor a bill that would have declared that audio, video and transcripts of 911 calls are confidential medical records and thus exempt from Iowa’s open records law. He thought it was a great idea.
“She was the genesis of the bill,” Fisher said.
The bill passed the House unanimously but died in the Senate. Both candidates say they’d bring it up again.
“It’s very important to get kids protected who have been affected by crimes, or something traumatic in their lives,” Benson said.
Benson said she was also concerned with the lack of mental health care following the closing of two state mental health hospitals and including the Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo. Then-Gov. Terry Branstad, a Republican, closed the juvenile detention facility in 2014. Benson said the state needs more long-term mental health beds.
“Jail is not a place for people to get mental-health help,” she said.
And those working in the state’s jails and prisons could also use some help of their own, she said.
“They’re just so short-staffed right now, and funding keeps getting cut every year,” Benson said. “There’s a huge crisis facing prisons.”
Both Fisher and Benson said they’re ready to work hard for the district.
“I think my values are reflective of my constituents,” Fisher said. “Wages are rising, jobs are plentiful. We’re doing the right stuff — why would we reverse course now?”
“If you don’t agree with my actions or my viewpoints, I’m still going to do what’s right for everybody that’s involved,” Benson said. “My parents taught me to work hard no matter what, and you don’t give up until the job is done.”
