Iowa House approves funding stream for rape kit processing

DES MOINES — After learning that some sexual abuse victims were expected to pay the cost of processing evidence kits, an Iowa lawmaker shepherded legislation through the House to establish a tracking system that eventually will be paid for by criminals.

Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said he was appalled to learn victims were charged the cost of processing what often are referred to as rape kits. In one case, the evidence kit was lost before the case went to trial, which resulted in the accused perpetrator going free, Lohse said during floor debate Tuesday.

House File 426, he said, “is to make sure that when the crime victim gets to trial, the evidence that will be used to convict the assailant isn’t lost. We want to ensure that by tracking each and every step of this kit so we know where it’s at, so we can put the perpetrator in justice.”

HF 426, which was approved 93-0, will provide on ongoing funding stream for the automated tracking system established by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office in 2020 with a $796,985 federal grant, follows rape kits from collection at a hospital, to law enforcement, to the crime lab for analysis and back to law enforcement.