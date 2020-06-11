Iowa House approves classroom behavior pilot project

It is similar to an Iowa Legal Aid project in Waterloo that “appeared to be successful,” Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said.

The program would give parents “representation early on in the case, someone they can confide in, someone they don’t view as the opposition,” he said. The goal is to “keep families together ... and out of the court system.”

Reading help

Also approved was Senate File 2356 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SF2356 that directs the State Board of Education in collaboration with the Iowa Reading Research Center, to adopt rules for standards and procedures for the approval of teacher preparation programs by July 1, 2022.

It also requires the Department of Education to have at least one full-time equivalent position to provide guidance and assistance and creates the Iowa Dyslexia Board to oversee implementation of dyslexia instruction in Iowa and make recommendations for continued improvement on instruction.

Online education

The House vote 91-6 to approve online education legislation that could give school districts an option if schools can’t open this fall because of COVID-19.