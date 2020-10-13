Iowa hits monthly record of sports betting

Net receipts from sports betting in September topped $5.1 million on wagering of $50 million over online mobile apps and about $22.4 million in bets placed in person at 18 of the 19 state-licensed casinos that offer the option. Only Casino Queen in Marquette hasn’t begun sports wagering.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Iowans have placed nearly $145.6 million in sports bets that paid out $135.2 million in winnings. The roughly $10.4 million in net receipts generated slightly more than $700,000 in tax revenue for the state.

“There’s no question that people are wagering on college and professional football at a higher clip than what they were at this time last year,” according to Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state Racing & Gaming Commission.

Meanwhile, state casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $359 million from July 1 through September — a quarterly total that was down nearly 4 percent from a year .

Casino gambling operations have generated $65.7 million in state tax revenue in the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to commission documents.