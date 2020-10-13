Iowa hits monthly record of sports betting

DES MOINES — A “perfect storm” of overlapping professional and college sports in September pushed sports wagering to a record month in Iowa and helped state-licensed casinos sickened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of that wagering was done online, and casino attendance has dropped. Casinos are looking to draw more patrons with options like betting that does not rely on cash changing hands.
Even with the attendance drop, strong sports betting is pushing casinos to be on track for “a good year.”
Bets on college and professional football, pro baseball, basketball, ice hockey, NASCAR, soccer and horse racing pushed last month’s handle to nearly $72.4 million — a record for a gambling activity authorized Aug. 15, 2019, in Iowa.
“You had all six major sports leagues playing games all in one day, and that’s never been the case,” said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. business for the Gambling.com Group, a marketing company in the sports betting industry.
Bichsel expects strong sports betting to continue this month as Big Ten football resumes, and more Iowans likely will participate online. The mandate that sports bettors register for an account onsite at a casino before being allowed to wager online ends Jan. 1.
But overall, he expects sport betting to eventually mature and plateau.
Net receipts from sports betting in September topped $5.1 million on wagering of $50 million over online mobile apps and about $22.4 million in bets placed in person at 18 of the 19 state-licensed casinos that offer the option. Only Casino Queen in Marquette hasn’t begun sports wagering.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Iowans have placed nearly $145.6 million in sports bets that paid out $135.2 million in winnings. The roughly $10.4 million in net receipts generated slightly more than $700,000 in tax revenue for the state.
“There’s no question that people are wagering on college and professional football at a higher clip than what they were at this time last year,” according to Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state Racing & Gaming Commission.
Meanwhile, state casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $359 million from July 1 through September — a quarterly total that was down nearly 4 percent from a year .
Casino gambling operations have generated $65.7 million in state tax revenue in the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to commission documents.
Monthly casino revenue has hovered close to $120 million, which would mean an annual take topping $1.4 billion. which is in the normal yearly range, Ohorilko noted. However, casino attendance has been off by more than one-fourth as casual gamblers appear to be staying away from indoor venues. Monthly admissions slowly have increased since July for a quarterly total of 3,758,237.
Ohorilko said Casinos are drafting rules to allow “cashless” gaming via digital wallets or electronic wagering accounts that would eliminate the need for chips or cash to change hands. Some casinos also are looking at “e-tables.” Those rules probably wouldn’t be in place until January at the earliest.
