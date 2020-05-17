Iowa health officials report 351 deaths, 14,651 virus cases
0 comments

Iowa health officials report 351 deaths, 14,651 virus cases

  • 0
042920ap-test-iowa-wloo

Iowa Department of Public Health workers pose for a photo as they test people at a COVID-19 testing site in the Crossroads Center parking lot April 29 in Waterloo.

 Brian Powers, The Des Moines Register via AP

DES MOINES (AP) — State health officials reported five more deaths and 323 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 351 people have died from COVID-19 in the state and 14,651 have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In Black Hawk County, 31 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday morning. In total in Black Hawk County, 1,831 people have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News