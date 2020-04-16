Iowa governor vows steps to prevent outbreaks at food plants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’s asking federal agencies and business leaders for help preventing coronavirus outbreaks at Iowa food processing plants and responding to two where scores of workers are already infected.

The announcement comes the same day as a Courier report that hundreds of Tyson employees in Waterloo have refused to work in recent days due to fears the coronavirus is spreading at that facility. Reynolds said she was calling the leaders of 18 major meatpacking and food plants to assess how the pandemic is affecting their workplaces and how the state can help.

She said she also has a call scheduled with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and is inquiring with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control “to see if they can provide some assistance at our packing plants as well.”

Reynolds said she wanted to help the plants identify sickened employees quickly “before it starts to become significant and really problematic for the facility to keep up and running.” She noted the plants represent a critical part of the nation’s food supply.

“We’re doing all of the above to make sure that we can continue to protect all of our employees but also make sure that we can protect this critical essential infrastructure as well,” Reynolds said at a news conference.