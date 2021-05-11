Iowa governor signs alcoholic drink delivery, driver’s ed bills into law

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law bills allowing parents to teach driver’s ed to their children and another allowing delivery of alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants by third-party delivery services, such as Uber or DoorDash.

Without commenting on any of the bills, the governor signed 17 pieces of legislation Monday.

Among them is House File 766, which removes a requirement that deliveries of alcoholic beverages be made in a vehicle owned, leased or under the control of the holder of an alcohol license or permit.

Senate File 546 is an expansion of a 2011 law that allows parents to teach driver’s ed to their home-schooled children. It increases the amount of time a student spends driving with a parent, but eliminates the role of the instructor — both in the classroom and behind the wheel.

Opponents warned that parents aren’t always the best role models for children learning to drive and that possessing a driver’s license does not qualify someone to teach.

Also, Reynolds signed HF 602, a bill that will grant school boards authority to transfer funds to boost depleted activity budgets for sports, music and other extracurricular activities.