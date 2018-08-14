DES MOINES (AP) — The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds says her husband is recovering from an appendectomy.
The office said in a news release Tuesday that Kevin Reynolds was suffering from abdominal pain when admitted to a hospital overnight. Doctors determined he was having an appendicitis attack and then removed his appendix.
The Reynoldses married on April 3, 1982, and have three daughters.
