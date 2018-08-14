Subscribe for 33¢ / day
010918AP-Condition-of-the-State-8

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gets a kiss from her husband Kevin after delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

DES MOINES (AP) — The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds says her husband is recovering from an appendectomy.

The office said in a news release Tuesday that Kevin Reynolds was suffering from abdominal pain when admitted to a hospital overnight. Doctors determined he was having an appendicitis attack and then removed his appendix.

The Reynoldses married on April 3, 1982, and have three daughters.

