DES MOINES -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday pardoned two turkeys from Storm Lake in the annual tradition at the governor's mansion on Terrace Hill in Des Moines.
Having been spared from the Thanksgiving dinner table, the turkeys -- Benjamin and Franklin --- will move to Living History Farms in Urbandale.
Iowa produces more than 12 million turkeys annually --- seventh-most in the nation --- on 130 farms, and the industry is related to 30,000 jobs and a $12 billion economic impact, Gov. Reynolds said. The event also was attended by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, state agriculture secretary Mike Naig, and Lynn Schable, the first female president of the Iowa Turkey Federation.
