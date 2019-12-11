DES MOINES (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced a a public service campaign to address increased vaping by Iowa teenagers with a focus on social media and information programs for parents and students in schools.
Reynolds said increasing awareness and education on the known risks of vaping will help prevent young people from suffering nicotine addiction and health problems.
The campaign will feature videos targeted at teens on SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Hulu and other sites. School nurses, teachers and administrators will be provided information to help educate students and parents
Reynolds said she won't sign an executive order to ban the sale of flavored vaping products because such moves have been blocked in the courts in other states.
The American Medical Association has called for a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes.
The Public Health Law Center said nine states have acted through governor executive orders or emergency administrative rules to limit vaping use. However, legal challenges have temporarily blocked enforcement in at least five states.
More than 50 Iowa teenagers and young adults have experienced severe respiratory illness from vaping. Nationally more than 2,200 people have been hospitalized and 48 have died.
