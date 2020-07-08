Iowa governor decries local mandatory mask wearing

Muscatine police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

“It’s amazing to think people can behave this way over being asked to wear a mask,” Broderson said.

The threatening posts were removed from the site quickly, Broderson said.

The governor in March ordered schools closed, restricted large gatherings and also didn’t allow indoor operations of bars, restaurants and other business. She began relaxing restrictions in late May and gradually lifted most of them in the weeks that followed. Since bars and restaurants reopened fully in early June, spikes in cases among young adults have been occurring, particularly in college towns with active bar districts. She never mandated a shelter in place order and never required face coverings to be worn.

Muscatine County has a high rate of infection with more than 23% of those getting tested having positive results on Monday. The county has the 11th highest case numbers per 100,000 population in the state at 1,502. It’s neighbor is Louisa County where an outbreak at a Tyson meatpacking plant in Columbus Junction drove cases higher in the region.

Reynolds said she can enable local health officials to require face coverings and she’s considering it as 10 counties in Iowa show spikes in known positive cases in recent days.