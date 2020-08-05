Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs order restoring felon voting rights

Currently, Iowa is the only state in the nation to ban all people with felony convictions from voting unless they apply individually to the governor’s office to have their rights restored.

Fifteen years ago, Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack issued an executive order allowing felons to vote after being released. About 115,000 felons regained voting rights as a result. However, Gov. Terry Branstad, a Republican, rescinded the order in 2011 and replaced it with an appeal process.

Earlier this year, the GOP-run Legislature approved and the governor signed Senate File 2348 — a bill that is not in effect yet, which granted felon voting rights but stated that those convicted of murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a minor, serious sex offenses or named on the sex offender registry, or first-degree election misconduct would not be eligible to have their voting rights restored. That bill would be effective only if a constitutional amendment on felon voting rights is ratified by 2023 by voters.

The governor’s order will allow thousands more Iowans the chance to participate in the November elections. Andrews estimated the number at about 40,000.

“We’re relieved that the governor’s order does not make eligibility to vote dependent on how much money a person has, that is, it’s not contingent on paying off fees and fines or other associated debts,” said Mark Stringer, ACLU of Iowa executive director. “We are disappointed that those who have served the terms of their sentences for various forms of homicide were not included in the order. This category includes involuntary manslaughter, among others. We will continue to work to ensure that all Iowans who have completed their sentences can once again participate in the democracy that so profoundly affects them.”

