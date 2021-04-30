Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds rejects $95M in aid for school virus testing

State Auditor Rob Sands, a Democrat, said Reynolds engaged in a “partisan stunt” that “makes no sense” and cost Iowans $95 million that could have generated hundreds of jobs to administer and assists tests at schools, sporting events, graduations and contract testing. Turning down the federal money, he added, also put students, teachers, administrators and other school staff at increased risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Along with her comments on the education issue, Reynolds — who typically does not comment on legislation until she sees it in its final form — indicated on the TV show that she favored “back the blue” legislation working its way through the Legislature and said Iowa cities will “get no more state dollars if they defund the police.”

Reynolds also spoke in favor of legislation that would punish big-tech companies for “de-platforming” conservatives and other Americans from social media — two such bills have stalled in the Legislature — as well as issues that deal with free speech on college campuses and diversity training in academics.

“We just need to encourage people to step up, do the right thing and fight back. It's worth fighting. We have to fight back,” she said.