Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine

“I wanted to ensure Iowans that I believe it is a safe vaccine and not to be afraid to take it,” Reynolds said just after receiving the shot in her left arm. “I also wanted to make sure that our health care workers were vaccinated. I wanted to make sure that residents and staff in our assisted living (facilities), that they were able to get the vaccine. I wanted to make sure that essential workers, our educators, and other populations were able to get the vaccine.”

To support her point about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Reynolds invited to speak at the press conference Dr. Patricia Winokur, executive dean of the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and a professor of infectious diseases and internal medicine.

“This is a great vaccine,” Winokur said. “People have gotten caught up on that 70% (efficacy) vs. 90% … But remember, this vaccine, when you really look carefully at the data, it is exceptionally good at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations.”

Winokur said annual flu vaccines are also roughly 70% effective, which she called “outstanding.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But the fact that these vaccines are close to 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations is the statistic that people should be watching,” she said.