Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends COVID-19 restriction a week

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she is extending through Dec. 16 an emergency proclamation that imposed some mask restrictions and gathering limitations on Iowans.

Under an order the governor issued last month, all Iowans must wear a face mask or other face covering while indoors in public and near others for 15 minutes as part of an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Iowa.

At a news conference Wednesday, Reynolds said she was extending for one week the edict that limits the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings, requires masks when Iowans are indoors and within 6 feet of people from outside of their household for 15 minutes or more, and required bars, restaurants and other venues serving alcohol to close at 10 p.m.

“We continue to see the same slow, steady downward trend in new cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations that we have since mid-November,” the governor said. “However, it is critical that these trends continue throughout this month and that we continue to reduce the number even further.

