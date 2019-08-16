DES MOINES — Iowa Republicans say the economy is booming under President Donald Trump’s leadership and talk of a recession is being fanned by naysaying Democrats, media and partisan economists who want to see him fail in his bid to win re-election in 2020.
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann was joined by three GOP state legislators and three businesspeople for a news conference Thursday to tout the “Trump economy” and to slam Democrats holding up passage of the United State-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
“Rumors of a recession is nothing short of a scam,” said Anthony Marlowe, chief executive officer of Iowa City-based MCI, which recently was recognized as the state’s fastest-growing company. “There is no recession around the corner or looming anywhere soon. It’s absolutely explosive what’s happening in the economy right now.”
Kaufmann noted Iowa’s unemployment rate is hovering at an all-time low while jobs are being added, business taxes have declined and government regulations have been eased. Other roundtable participants said a shortage of skilled workers the trade war with China are the only negatives on an otherwise robust economic horizon.
“The Trump economy is almost too good to be true,” said Kaufmann.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday’s roundtable came one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 800 points after the bond market flashed a troubling signal about the U.S. economy. Wednesday’s stock market decline was the fourth-largest point drop of all time as the index drifted to a two-month low.
“The momentum in the economy is absolutely staggering,” said Marlowe, who noted his business grew from 400 employees when Trump won election in 2016 to more than 2,000 now. “It’s driven by predictability, it’s driven by lower taxes and it’s driven by reduced regulation.
Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, said he supports Trump’s effort to curb trade abuses by China, while Rep. Pat Grassley, a New Hartford legislator and grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, said “pure hatred” of Trump has been preventing Democrats from “doing what’s good for the country” and ratifying the USMCA.
John Delaney, a former Maryland congressman who is a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said Wednesday’s stock-market plunge and trade-war developments showed the nation needs a president who understands how the economy works and has a plan for the country’s economic future.
“Recent market volatility is sending voters a clear message: Trump’s stupid trade war, rejection of rules-based trade, addiction to deficits and debt, unpaid-for spending and tax cuts, and lack of investments in our future will result in a recession and maybe worse,” said Delaney, who campaigned Thursday in Iowa City and Des Moines. “Trump was an economic fraud in business and he’s an economic fraud as president.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.