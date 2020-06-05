Iowa GOP opens campaign with attack on Greenfield fundraising claims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The working title for Iowa Republicans in the 2020 U.S. Senate race seems to be “the two faces of Theresa Greenfield.”

Is the Democratic nominee the “scrappy farm kid” she claims, or is she Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s puppet, as the Republican Party of Iowa claimed in a post-primary election call Thursday.

There was no drama in Tuesday’s Democratic five-way Senate primary, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said.

“Chuck Schumer made sure of that,” he said. “Just like the coordination of Hillary (Clinton) in 2016.”

He contrasted Greenfield’s nomination with the five-way “knockdown, drag-out” race Sen. Joni Ernst won in 2014, a victory that “truly came from the people,” not party leaders in Washington.

He quickly pivoted to the general election and framed Greenfield as a tool of Schumer, rather than someone who will represent Iowans.

“We still have a lot of unanswered questions” about Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate executive who has no experience in elected office.

Which face of Greenfield Iowans see will depend on “whichever one that Chuck Schumer orders up on that day,” Kauffman said.