Iowa GOP leaders question breadth of ‘infrastructure’

“When we hear all this talk about inflation and then possibly using a reconciliation package as a vehicle to get this through, it’s a major red flag” said Hinson, and for other Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee.

Democrats plan to bring up spending bills this week, “so the appetite for more and more spending is very clear.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who joined other Republicans in voting against starting debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill that senators had not seen, expressed similar concerns earlier in the week. He said he’s supportive of an infrastructure package, especially the funding to build out broadband, which Iowans have called for in at least two-thirds of his county meetings this year, he said. However, he said he needs answers on how to pay for it.

Hinson and Ernst doubt Democrats can pay for their plans without raising taxes on middle-income taxpayers. Even if they stick with Biden’s proposals to tax corporations and only those people with incomes of more than $400,000 a year, they see those taxes being passed on to consumers.

“It’s a nice talking point,” Ernst said, “but the fact of the matter is that costs are going to go up. That will impact everyone regardless of their income level.”