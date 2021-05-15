Iowa GOP lawmakers hashing out differences on mental health plan

“I would say that while the spirit of wanting to address these issues is certainly in place, our trajectory for getting across the finish line has, at times, been complicated,” he said.

Although he would not predict when the Legislature will complete its session, which already has run two weeks past its scheduled adjournment, Grassley held out hope that agreements can be reached this weekend to make it possible to wrap up the session next week.

Paying for mental health services out of the state general fund would reduce the local property tax burden by $100 million, according to Reynolds’ plan. That is something House Republicans can get behind, Grassley said, but they want to make sure there is accountability and that Iowans have the same level of access to mental health services regardless where they live.

As opposed to the position of Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, that “if we don’t do it now, folks, this is never going to happen,” Grassley didn’t close the door on a phased takeover of mental health funding.

“It’s more important, I think, for House Republicans to make sure we’re doing this the right way than necessarily rushing something through,” he said. “If it takes a little bit more time, we’re willing to work on that.”