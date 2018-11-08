DAVENPORT — Republicans held on to complete control over Iowa state government in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The party can again craft policy largely unchecked by Democrats for two more years.
In the House, Democrats picked up five seats, the largest share in the Des Moines suburbs. That was far short of the 10 needed to wrest the chamber away from Republicans, who hold a 54-46 advantage now, pending one possible recount. In the Senate, Republicans added three seats for a 32-18 advantage. And Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds won her first four-year term, becoming the state’s first elected female chief executive.
“There was clearly no blue wave,” said Democratic state Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City. “Campaigns stand or fall on what they talk to voters about. Apparently in the governor’s race in Iowa, tax cuts over taking care of people is what won tonight.”
On the campaign trail, Democrats argued Republicans’ one-party control led to conservative policies that are out of touch with most Iowans. They warned Republicans will go further if given another two years of total power.
Political insiders say it’s too early to tell if Iowa is destined to shift hard right. Meanwhile, Republican leaders say voters validated the job they’ve done over the past two years.
“What it tells me is people are happy with what we are doing in Iowa at the state level,” Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said. “They like taxes going down, wages going up and lots of jobs to be found. And they want to see us do more of that.”
After her victory Tuesday night, Reynolds said she intends to “represent all Iowans in every single corner of this state.” She invited Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell to “sit down and work together and make sure that we can maybe find some common ground to address some of the issues that were important to the people that he was out there fighting for.”
Here’s a look at some of the policy changes Iowans might see down the road.
Taxes
Republicans enacted a lower tax rate this year despite Democratic criticism the plan gives most of the money to the wealthy and corporations. Republican leaders are already saying deeper tax cuts could be on the horizon.
The GOP will hold leadership elections in the House and Senate on Friday and start to put together an agenda for next year.
Schneider said he expects Republicans will consider corporate income tax cuts, changes to state tax credits and other ways to move improve business competitiveness.
“The fact remains that we still have high income taxes relative to other states,” the Senate president said. “If we want to continue to be competitive and grow our population and grow jobs, then we need to be more competitive when it comes to business climate.”
Democrats argue the recent tax cuts and others proposed do too little to help everyday Iowans and drain revenues from Iowa’s health care system and schools.
Gun control
Last year a Republican bill to loosen gun restrictions failed in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., which inspired gun-control movements nationally. Now, measures to lessen gun permit requirements and a constitutional amendment concerning the right of to bear arms may be back in play.
Abortion
Iowa passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country this year, a change made with no Democratic support. The change, on hold amid a legal challenge, would make abortion a crime after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That happens around six weeks, long before many women know they are pregnant.
Pundits speculate the Legislature could revisit a “personhood bill” brought up last session that completely bans abortions.
IPERS
Democrats claimed during the campaign that Republican control could lead to changes in the state’s public employee pension system, IPERS. Republicans dismissed those concerns as election-year scare tactics. GOP leaders have said they have no plans to change one of the better-funded public pension programs in the country.
Still, Democrats suggest those words are hollow, noting Republicans stripped public sector unions of collective bargaining rights and scaled back worker compensation with no warning. They also point to an ultimately unsuccessful bill Republicans introduced in 2017 that would have required new public employees to be diverted into defined-contribution retirement programs similar to private sector 401(k) plans.
Medicaid
Perhaps the most heated debate in the governor’s race was Iowa’s 2015 shift from state control of Medicaid to private management. Republicans argued the the program was too expensive and the private sector could manage it more affordably. In September, though, data showed expenses growing three times faster under private control than when the state managed the program.
Providers also complain insurance companies have been too slow to reimburse doctors and hospitals under privately-managed Medicaid, a $5 billion health care program for more than 600,000 of the state’s disabled and poorest residents. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell proposed bringing at least some of Iowa’s Medicaid recipients back into state-run programs to improve service and bring down costs.
Reynolds has said the current system isn’t perfect and she is open to changes, but it’s unlikely Medicaid will return to a state-run program with Republicans in power. The governor has pledged to increase penalties for the companies if they fail to make timely payments to providers.
B.A. Morelli of The Gazette contributed to this report.
CORRECTION, Nov. 8: The number of Iowa House seats held by Democrats and Republicans was corrected.
