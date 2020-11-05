Iowa GOP freshman now confront Democratic U.S. House

Axne concedes it might be more difficult to deliver for Iowans if she becomes the state’s lone Democratic voice in the House. She noted Finkenauer and herself “were some of the biggest voices for passing the USMCA,” and helped win House passage of extensions of biodiesel tax credits.

“That didn’t get done under an all-Republican watch. It got done under us working hard with our Democratic House,” she said.

Making sure Iowans’ voices are heard is top of mind for Hinson, too.

She called Axne Wednesday “because I think it’s important that we as Iowans have a very strong voice in Washington,” she said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

“That was something that she echoed on the phone today,” Hinson said. In a year when Iowans have been impacted by COVID-19 and a derecho, “it would be more important than ever that we all come together work together so that Iowans get the best service possible.”

Hinson, who will head next week to Washington for orientation, also talked Wednesday to Ernst about working together as an Iowa delegation.