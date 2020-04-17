Iowa GOP accuses pro-Democratic group of politicizing pandemic

“So this whole thing smells to high heaven,” he said. “I just want to make sure that everyone knows, No. 1, where Joni Ernst’s heart lies in terms of the health and safety of Iowans during this pandemic.

“I also want you to know just how bad this ad is in terms of the overt fibs in ginning up fear,” he added.

In the ad, Daniel McGuire, a Des Moines physician and the husband of the former chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party, talks about how many of his patients have preexisting conditions. If the Affordable Care Act — commonly known as Obamacare — is repealed, as Republicans have attempted on multiple occasions, “many of my patients would no longer have health insurance,” he says.

“Tell Sen. Joni Ernst to stop voting to deny my patients health care,” McGuire says.

Provisions within the Affordable Care Act prohibit insurance companies from imposing preexisting condition exclusions or imposing increased premiums for customers with these conditions. Repealing the legislation would take away these protections, opponents said.

The legislation Ernst has sought “specifically prohibits discrimination against patients based on health status, including prohibiting increased premiums for patients due to preexisting conditions,” Kaufmann said.