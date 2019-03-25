DES MOINES — Iowans continued to assess spiraling flood damage Monday while keeping a wary eye on the skies as forecasters predicted more rain in areas already severely under water.
“Not all of the snow has melted up north, so this is not over by a long shot,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig. While much of the damage is in western and northern Iowa, “we need to be paying attention in all parts of the state.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds sent top aides Monday to southwest Iowa to meet with local and federal officials to discuss how to repair levees that have been breached along 245 miles of the Missouri River. She said Iowa must take a regional approach with Nebraska and Missouri to deal with the disaster.
President Donald Trump granted Reynolds’ request for federal assistance. Reynolds initially asked for help covering an estimated nearly $1.6 billion in damages caused by widespread flooding that has inundated farms, roads and businesses.
A “bomb cyclone” that struck the Midwest earlier this month triggered flooding in three states.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Monday the flooding has caused tremendous damage, with at least 56 of Iowa’s 99 counties in line to receive emergency aid under the presidential declaration. He pointed to preliminary damage estimates of $214 million to agriculture, $481 million to homes and $525 million to levees.
“We have a long road to recovery from the floods of 2019,” he said in remarks delivered in the U.S. Senate on Monday.
Reynolds and Grassley expressed concern about working with the Army Corps of Engineers to improve coordination in the three-state region. Grassley took to the Senate floor with a blunt call for the Corps to make flood control along the Missouri a priority.
On Monday, Reynolds added three counties — Chickasaw, Hamilton and Mitchell — to the list covered by a state disaster proclamation.
Residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, according to the state:
- Butler, Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Hancock, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Woodbury, Worth, and Wright in response to flooding and severe weather beginning March 13. The application deadline is April 29.
- Adair, Bremer, Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dallas, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Guthrie, Hardin, Plymouth, and Shelby in response to flooding and severe weather beginning March 13. The application deadline is April 29.
- Crawford, Delaware, Page, Palo Alto and Tama in response to flooding and severe weather beginning March 13. The application deadline is May 2.
- Audubon and Marshall in response to flooding and severe weather beginning March 13. The application deadline is May 6.
- Appanoose, Black Hawk, Cass, Davis, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Monroe and Union in response to flooding and severe weather beginning March 13. The application deadline is May 6.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.
For more information visit floods2019.iowa.gov.
