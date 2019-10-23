CARROLL COUNTY – Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers have charged two Glidden men with numerous deer hunting violations, including poaching, from an investigation stemming back to November 2018.
Joshua R. Snyder, 39, of Glidden, was charged with one count of interference with official acts, two counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer, illegal transportation of deer, and several tagging and license violations in Carroll County. Snyder was also charged with three counts of illegal take/possession of antlered whitetail deer, deer hunting with a prohibited rifle, falsely obtaining a duplicate any-sex deer bow license and tag, illegal transportation of deer, and several other tagging and deer license violations in Taylor County.
His father, Kenneth F. Snyder, 59, of Glidden, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer in Carroll County, as an indirect result of the initial investigation.
Initial appearances for both men are scheduled for late October and mid-November.
