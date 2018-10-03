DES MOINES — The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation will begin taking applications next month from members who want to enroll in a health benefit plan — one not subject to federal or state regulation — because they don’t have access to employer-sponsored health insurance.
The Farm Bureau Health Plan will be administered by Wellmark Administrators Inc., which includes all hospitals and 97 percent of the physicians in Iowa. The plan will offer three options, including two traditional plans with copays, coinsurance and deductibles, and a third a high-deductible plan including health savings accounts.
No rate information was included in the announcement. Company spokeswoman Laurie Johns said rates would vary based on individual needs via coverage plans sold through authorized agents.
All three plans will provide comprehensive coverage including maternity, mental health and substance abuse, prescription drugs and no-cost preventive benefits to members — although there are exclusions. Clients must be Iowa Farm Bureau members living in the state as of Nov. 1, and not eligible for Medicare, Medicaid or an employer health plan.
The concept was made possible through legislation passed last session by the GOP-led Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds allowing the Farm Bureau or groups of employers to offer health benefit plans to members.
Backers called the approach a “test model” for thousands of Iowans who don’t qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies and face skyrocketing premiums. Critics worry the plans will not cover many major health problems addressed by conventional insurance.
The Farm Bureau said in a news release it expects rates generally will be lower than comparable ACA plans.
The plans will look similar to ACA-compliant plans, with three primary exceptions, according to the Farm Bureau. Applicants must pass underwriting to qualify for enrollment and, because they are underwritten, the plans will be available for purchase throughout the year rather than only during specific enrollment periods. The plans will have a $3 million lifetime benefit maximum per covered individual.
The plans will not comply with federal Affordable Care Act rules and will not be under the regulation of the Iowa Insurance Commissioner.
“According to our membership survey, health care coverage is the number one concern facing our members,” said Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill. “Although this may not be a solution for all, the Farm Bureau Health Plan may be an option for thousands who need an affordable plan that provides them comprehensive, renewable health coverage.”
More plan details are available at IowaFBHealthPlan.com.
