IOWA FALLS -- An Iowa Falls family will be the recipient of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's $1,000 per month "Freedom Dividend," the second family in a trial run of his universal basic income proposal.
Pam Christensen, 62, and her son, Kyle Christensen, 41, will receive the dividend for a year beginning July 1, paid for by Yang from his own pocket, according to a news release from Yang's presidential campaign. The Christensens were surprised by Yang this week at their home.
"Insurance just called a bit ago to inform her that her new insurance co-pay will be $200 a month for her maintenance chemo, which I am helping to pay for," Kyle Christensen said in the release. "She still needs a hip replacement and a kidney transplant, which I'm hoping to be a donor myself. I am always worried about losing our house. I do my best to help, but I'm struggling with student debt issues. Can't seem to get my business to grow, just barely sustain."
Yang, an entrepreneur from New York, is proposing a “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month for every American over the age of 18. Kyle Christensen hopes more people listen to Yang to hear how ideas like the "Freedom Dividend" are possible.
"I think it'd be great if everyone got something like that," Kyle Christensen said. "Who couldn't benefit from an extra $1,000 a month?"
Kyle Christensen said he's a long-time supporter of Yang, and he'd be a supporter with or without the $1,000 a month.
"I'm an OG Yang Gang member," he said. "He's got new ideas for the new world we live in."
Pam Christensen has been in remission from cancer for two years, Kyle Christensen said. He's been taking care of her while she recovers.
Yang previously funded a Freedom Dividend for a recipient in New Hampshire beginning in January, according his campaign.
"We have plenty of resources in this country, but the benefits of living in the wealthiest and most advanced nation in the history of Earth are not being shared with most Americans," said Yang in a news release. "We must build a new economy that puts people first. If there’s one policy that would transform American lives for the better on Day One, it's the Freedom Dividend."
