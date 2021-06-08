Iowa eyes $3.6B for transportation over 5 years

Iowa transportation officials expect a fairly status-quo highway improvement program over the next five years, with about $3.6 billion targeted toward projects to enhance safety and modernize Iowa roadways.

Members of the state Transportation Commission are slated to vote today on the draft plan presented to them Monday by Iowa Department of Transportation staff.

The 127-page proposal for fiscal 2022-26 covers aviation, public transit, railroads, trails, rivers and highways. Stuart Anderson, director of Iowa DOT’s planning, programming and modal division, called the $3.6 billion price tag “kind of a mind-boggling number.”

Assuming federal funding continues at current levels, state officials have earmarked more than $2.8 billion for modernization of Iowa highways and for safety features to lower traffic fatalities below 300 annually.

Included in the plan is more than $1.2 billion to upgrade state-owned bridges. According to DOT officials, the number of poor bridges was reduced from 256 in 2006 to 35 in 2020, but many bridges are due for repair or replacement so upgrades remain a priority.