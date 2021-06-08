Iowa eyes $3.6B for transportation over 5 years

Iowa transportation officials expect a fairly status-quo highway improvement program over the next five years, with about $3.6 billion targeted toward projects to enhance safety and modernize Iowa roadways.
Members of the state Transportation Commission are slated to vote today on the draft plan presented to them Monday by Iowa Department of Transportation staff.
The 127-page proposal for fiscal 2022-26 covers aviation, public transit, railroads, trails, rivers and highways. Stuart Anderson, director of Iowa DOT’s planning, programming and modal division, called the $3.6 billion price tag “kind of a mind-boggling number.”
Assuming federal funding continues at current levels, state officials have earmarked more than $2.8 billion for modernization of Iowa highways and for safety features to lower traffic fatalities below 300 annually.
Included in the plan is more than $1.2 billion to upgrade state-owned bridges. According to DOT officials, the number of poor bridges was reduced from 256 in 2006 to 35 in 2020, but many bridges are due for repair or replacement so upgrades remain a priority.
Interstates also remain a priority with significant investments planned for six-lane improvements on Interstate 35 in Polk and Story counties and Interstate 80 in Dallas and Johnson counties; Mississippi River bridge replacements on Interstate 74 in Bettendorf and I-80 in LeClaire; Interstate 380/80 interchange reconstruction near Iowa City and I-380/Tower Terrace interchange construction in Hiawatha; and I-80 reconstruction at Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs.
New to the program is continuing an I-380 pavement rehabilitation and widening effort in the North Liberty area; “resiliency” work on Iowa Highway 2 from Horse Creek to Interstate 29 in Fremont County; and super-two, or wider lane, improvements on U.S. 18 in Kossuth/Hancock counties, U.S. 30 in Cedar County and U.S. 63 in Tama County.
Officials noted the “unprecedented financial challenges” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Travel on Iowa’s public roadways dropped significantly, thus reducing state fuel tax revenue,” members of the commission said in a letter discussing pandemic impacts. “Now, at this point in 2021, we are starting to see — to varying degrees — our transportation system getting closer to pre-pandemic levels of usage.”
Iowa’s road-use tax fund — which combines gas taxes, vehicle registrations and license fees with taxes on new and used vehicle sales — along with three separate federal COVID-19 relief packages — enabled transportation investments to “remain at healthy levels and, in some cases, at even higher levels than anticipated,” according to the letter.
Federal relief provided $121.9 million for transportation projects. But commissioners warned authorization for the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act expires Sept. 30. “Therefore, there is significant uncertainty about federal funding after this date.”
Commissioners said Federal Highway Trust Fund revenue currently would not cover funding levels anticipated throughout the state’s five-year plan.
“In the unlikely event this is not addressed by Congress, drastic cuts to the federal highway program are possible. If this occurs, we will have to make significant changes to the program,” with the potential to reduce funding for highway and bridge projects by about $500 million in the plan.