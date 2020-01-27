Iowa expected to score big with Super Bowl bets

He said he expected sports fans from Missouri, Omaha, Neb., Sioux Falls, S.D., and parts of Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin who live fairly close to the border, and maybe even some Chiefs fans from Kansas City, to show up at Iowa casinos looking to place their bets.

“It depends how big of a fan they are. It’s definitely an interesting opportunity, especially for bigger bettors,” he said. “It’s really up to the consumer. If somebody wants to place 5 or 10 bucks, it’s probably not worth the drive.”

Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association — an umbrella group for the 19 licensed casinos in Iowa — said Iowa already has experienced some of that drawing power since the state legalized sports betting effective Aug. 15, 2019.

The state attracted gamblers from surrounding states wanting to legally wager on the collegiate Minnesota Gophers’ football team when they were doing well as well as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and NFL teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Chiefs.

“We do get a lot of people coming from all borders,” said Ehrecke. “The fact that we’re the only one in the Midwest, I would anticipate — we don’t know what to compare it to — it’s going to be a record number the first year and then we’ll have that to compare to for the future.”