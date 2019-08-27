{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa blackout plates

Iowa blackout plates

 COURTESY PHOTO

AMES — With the popularity of Iowa’s new blackout license plates, the Iowa Department of Transportation is providing a non-personalized, alpha-numeric version.

Beginning Sept. 3, you will be able to exchange any plates for non-personalized blackout plates at your local county treasurer’s office, saving the two- to three-week order processing time if ordered online or by mail. Your new blackout plates will not have the same letter/number combination as your current plates.

Bring your existing plates into your county treasurer’s office to pay for and pick up new plates. The blackout plates are a specialty plate, so there is an additional fee to get them.

Due at the time you pick up your non-personalized blackout plates: $35 initial fee for the blackout plate fee.

Due the next time you renew your non-personalized blackout plate: $10 annual registration fee for the blackout plate renewal.

Non-personalized blackout plates will no longer be available online.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Do not mail applications for the non-personalized blackout plates after Sept. 3.

Personalized plates

The process to order personalized blackout plates has not changed. If you have non-personalized, alpha-numeric plates of any type or are seeking a new personalized message, you may order personalized plates online at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/vehicleregistration/vehicleregistration/plates/blackout or by mailing in the form with payment. If you have a personalized plate and want to keep the text, you need to use the mail-in form.

Due at the time you order your new, personalized plates: $60 initial fee ($25 personalization fee + $35 for blackout plate fee).

Due the next time you renew your personalized blackout plate: $15 annual registration fee ($5 validation fee + $10 for the blackout plate fee).

Costs of specialty and personalized plates are set by the Iowa Legislature.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments