Iowa DOT lays out $3.6 billion five-year transportation plan

Anderson said DOT officials are delaying plans to let bids in July for some projects until they have a better fix on revenue prospects.

Members of the Iowa Transportation Commission will take up the plan next month.

According to DOT staff, the proposed five-year program includes more than $1.1 billion for Iowa bridges. The number of bridges in poor condition on the state highway system has been reduced from 256 in 2006 to 39 in 2019, according to the staff report.

“While the number of poor bridges has been decreasing, many bridges are coming due for repair/replacement so increasing investment in bridges continues to be a priority in this program,” according to a DOT news release.

The five-year plan also focuses on maintaining the interstate system.

Among the interstate work in the five-year plan are six-lane improvements on I-35 in Polk and Story counties; replacement of the I-74 Mississippi River bridge in Bettendorf; reconstruction of the I-80/380 Interchange near Iowa City; six-lane I-80 improvements in Dallas and Johnson counties; construction of the I-380/Tower Terrace interchange in Hiawatha; and the system reconstruction in Council Bluffs.