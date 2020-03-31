Iowa DOT, lawmakers anticipate decline in fuel tax revenue as coronavirus slows travel

“This could be an opportunity to take a bad situation and turn this into a real positive,” Reilly said. “I can’t think of a better time — once we get through this virus — to put people to work rebuilding infrastructure and rebuilding it better.” Reilly said.

“But first, we’ve got to get through this, so do what your mom told you when you were sick: ‘Stay in bed and get well,’” Reilly said. “Then we’ll get back to work.”

Anderson doubts funding for current-year projects will be greatly impacted. However, work scheduled for the fiscal year beginning July 1 may have to be adjusted.

Kapucian also is hoping for the best, but expects the drop in motor fuel tax revenues will be felt.

“We may not see the full impact until the next year depending on how long this last,” Kapucian said. He wouldn’t be surprised if bid lettings for fiscal 2021 projects get delayed.

Kapucian doubts the drop-off in traffic volumes will become permanent. In fact, when the all-clear is given, “I expect there will be a pent-up demand to get out and about.”

Coupled with low gas prices, “I think there will be a lot of people who want to get out and do some traveling,” Kapucian said.