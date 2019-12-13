DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has named Trace Kendig as the new chief of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau.
Kendig has served as a law enforcement officer in the State of Iowa since 2001, working at various agencies and in different assignments over the past 18 years. He currently serves as the Chief of Police in Polk City since May 2016.
He is a graduate of Simpson College with a master's in criminal justice and a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
Kendig spent much of his childhood outdoors and fishing with his dad. Still to this day, he enjoys as many outdoor activities as possible with his family. The Kendig's are avid boaters and spend most of the summers exploring Iowa's lakes.
"I am excited to begin this new position as the DNR law enforcement chief,” said Kendig. “I am very passionate about protecting Iowa's natural resources and I want my children to have the same upbringing I had -- enjoying all of the great outdoor opportunities available in this state."
“I am thrilled to have Chief Kendig join our team,” said Kayla Lyon, DNR Director. “Kendig brings a vast array of experience and knowledge to lead our conservation officers in the continually evolving and demanding law enforcement world.”
Kendig is an Iowa native, growing up just north of the Des Moines metro area. He has been married to his wife, Jerilyn, for 19 years and they have two children, 11 and 6, and currently reside in Polk City.
He will assume his DNR chief duties on Jan. 13. A swearing in ceremony date and time will be announced in the coming weeks. The previous DNR law enforcement chief retired in June 2019.
The Law Enforcement Bureau has 81 Conservation Officers, including five supervisors, five recreational safety officers, and 70 field officers. All Conservation Officers are certified state peace officers with the authority to enforce all Iowa laws. The Conservation Officers enforce laws related to hunting, trapping, fishing, navigation, commercial fishing, snowmobiling, and all-terrain vehicles. They also investigate any incidents related to outdoor recreation.
(0) comments
