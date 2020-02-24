Iowa Department of Administrative Services director to step down

Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Monday her caucus had not discussed whether there was enough support in the Senate to confirm Kurtenbach. Gubernatorial appointees must receive a two-thirds affirmative vote, or 34 votes, of the 50-member Iowa Senate to win confirmation. There are 32 Republicans and 18 Democrats in the Iowa Senate.

“I heard rumblings that his name might not be coming before the Senate,” Petersen told reporters.

“I had concerns about his appointment just with the number of dollars that our state has charged taxpayers for on workplace-related issues, sexual-harassment issues — wanting to make sure that the person that we put in charge of DAS is highly qualified so that we’re not going to continue to write check after check for employment issues that we should have a better handle on.

“I had not expressed those concerns to the governor’s office, so I’m not sure where this is coming from,” Petersen added.

Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, co-chair of the House-Senate joint budget subcommittee on administration and regulation, said he had not heard anything and had not been given any notice from the governor’s office that Kurtenbach would be leaving his post next month.

Kurtenbach succeeded Jane Phipps Burkhead, who was appointed interim director in 2014 and went on to become director. Reynolds reappointed her in 2019, but the legislative session ended without the Senate taking up the confirmation. She left the post in May.