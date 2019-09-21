DES MOINES --- In what an Iowa Democratic Party leader called the “ultimate in seeing how sausage is made,” the national party’s rules committee approved plans Friday for satellite caucuses allowing Iowans to participate if they are unable to attend an in-person caucus site in February.
Former state party Chairman Scott Brennan thanked members of the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws panel for approving Iowa’s new plan after it had rejected an earlier proposal for “virtual caucuses” that would have allowed some to participate by phone leading up to the Feb. 3 first-in-the-nation precinct caucuses.
The rules panel cited cybersecurity worries in rejecting the first plan, leaving Iowa Democrats little time to come up with another solution for increasing participation in the presidential candidate selection process.
Although Iowa Democrats were disappointed in that first decision, Chairman Troy Price said the party did what Iowans do when things don’t go their way: “We try to figure out how to fix it.”
The goal of increasing participation and accessibility remained the same because “our party is stronger when more voices are involved.”
The plan that the rules committee decided was in “conditional compliance” will let voters who are unable to participate in the nominating process in person at a designated time and location to propose alternative sites — which could include workplaces, senior living centers or other locations if party officials determine there is a clear need for the option.
There also will be possibilities for out-of-state satellite caucuses for military personnel, for snowbirds in Arizona, Florida and elsewhere and for college students, Price said.
The plan is based, in part, on the party’s experiment with four satellite caucuses in 2016 that allowed Democrats to “expand participation and knock down some of the barriers to participation and meet the goal of giving more people a voice in our party.”
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa’s early caucuses are about more than determining how delegates to the national convention will be apportioned to presidential candidates, Price said.
“These caucuses are about winning in November 2020 ... turning Iowa blue ... sending a Democrat back to the U.S. Senate ... sweeping all four of our congressional districts and taking back our Legislature,” he said. “In short, these caucuses are the foundation for our victory in 2020 and if they go well and if we have as many voices as possible participating, then we will win up and down the ticket.”
Rules committee members had few questions about the plan. Approval was unanimous.
“We need to let Iowa do the best it can within the constraints so that the voters as a whole are not penalized by what’s going on,” said David McDonald, a committee member from Washington.
After the 2020 election, Jim Roosevelt, rules committee co-chairman, said he will urge DNC leadership to work with Iowa and other caucus states to develop a secure absentee voting system.
“We will do that with a three-year lead time instead of an eight-month lead time,” he said.
With its satellite caucus plan approved, Price said the party will get back to the task of defeating President Donald Trump and electing Democrats in Iowa.
The state party will create a special committee of Central Committee members who have pledged neutrality in the presidential race to review satellite caucus applications, which are due by Nov. 18. Approval will be determined by Dec. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.