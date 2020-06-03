Iowa Democrats ‘fired up,’ Greenfield says about Senate primary victory

Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Theresa Greenfield signaled her campaign to oust Republican Sen. Joni Ernst will be about health care and campaign financing.
Health care is the No. 1 issue on Iowans’ minds, Greenfield told reporters Wednesday, a day after defeating four other Democrats in the Tuesday primary election.
“We got one step closer to our goal of defeating Sen. Ernst in the fall,” she said.
Greenfield attributed her win to a grassroots campaign and Democratic energy for change leading into the Nov. 3 general election.
A gain in Democratic voter registration — the party now outnumbers Republicans and no party voters — suggests Iowans “are ready for change. They’re ready for new leadership,” Greenfield said.
Unofficial results for the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office shows Iowans shattered turnout records for a June primary.
Secretary of State Paul Pate reported 522,207 Iowans voted in the primary, including nearly 400,000 who cast absentee ballots. Only twice before have more than 400,000 Iowans voted in primaries — 449,490 in 1994 and 418,499 in 1952.
About 40 percent of the state’s 674,456 Democrats voted while 33 percent of the 669,503 Republicans cast ballots, the secretary of state’s tally showed.
Overall turnout was 24 percent of the state’s 2,166,330 voters.
Greenfield was supported by 43 percent of the 272,816 Democrats voting in the Senate primary. Michael Franken of Sioux City finished second with 25 percent of the vote.
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann saw the numbers differently, saying Wednesday that Democrats’ 4,953 voter registration advantage is lackluster, considering Democrats had a competitive presidential caucus campaign and a five-way U.S. Senate primary.
Greenfield dismissed his reasoning as “swamp talk.” The numbers and turnout “suggests there’s a lot of momentum here.”
“People were fired up last night, and as you can tell, still pretty fired up this morning,” she said.
Most of all, she said, they’re fired up about health care.
“It costs too much. They can’t afford their premiums and deductibles, their out-pocket expenses,” said Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate executive. “They’re being gouged by pharmaceutical companies for the prescription drug prices. They’re worried about their community health centers and hospitals.”
And, she said, Ernst has voted “repeatedly” to end the Affordable Care Act and end Medicaid expansion, which could lead to community hospitals closing.
Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley pushed back, saying Greenfield “spreads false rhetoric and prioritizes the dangerous agenda of coastal elites who spent millions of dollars to buy her the primary (while) Joni is focused on standing up for Iowa.”
“Joni is working relentlessly to help our small businesses, essential workers, health professionals and hospitals get through this pandemic, support our farmers and biofuel producers by expanding trade and upholding the (Renewable Fuel Standard) and lower the costs of prescription drugs for our families and seniors,” he said.
