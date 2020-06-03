Iowa Democrats ‘fired up,’ Greenfield says about Senate primary victory

Overall turnout was 24 percent of the state’s 2,166,330 voters.

Greenfield was supported by 43 percent of the 272,816 Democrats voting in the Senate primary. Michael Franken of Sioux City finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann saw the numbers differently, saying Wednesday that Democrats’ 4,953 voter registration advantage is lackluster, considering Democrats had a competitive presidential caucus campaign and a five-way U.S. Senate primary.

Greenfield dismissed his reasoning as “swamp talk.” The numbers and turnout “suggests there’s a lot of momentum here.”

“People were fired up last night, and as you can tell, still pretty fired up this morning,” she said.

Most of all, she said, they’re fired up about health care.

“It costs too much. They can’t afford their premiums and deductibles, their out-pocket expenses,” said Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate executive. “They’re being gouged by pharmaceutical companies for the prescription drug prices. They’re worried about their community health centers and hospitals.”