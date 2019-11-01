DES MOINES — Troy Price said it is poised to be the biggest event between now and the party’s national convention next summer.
The Iowa Democratic Party on Friday night will host its annual fall fundraiser at Wells Fargo Arena. With the party in the midst of a hotly contested and historically crowded presidential primary, and 14 of those candidates scheduled to speak at the event, interest is through the roof: Price, the state party chairman, said roughly 13,000 are expected to attend.
Compared with the previous two events in years when Democrats were nominating a new candidate for president, that’s roughly double the 2015 event’s turnout of 6,600, and a 44 percent increase over the 2007 event that is widely known for vaulting Barack Obama to a victory in Iowa en route to two terms in the White House.
“And just based off demand, I know we could have sold out at least one more time (another 13,000 tickets),” Price said. “It’s the opportunity for us to show the energy in the party ... That’s what this dinner is designed to highlight — that energy and that excitement.”
The newly named Liberty and Justice Celebration — formerly the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner and Fall Gala — will include each of the candidates who have been in the first and second tiers of polling on the race. The event represents the candidates’ last, best opportunity to address so many potential caucus participants in one room.
With no more major, multiple-candidate events on the calendar between now and the Feb. 3 caucuses, Friday night’s event is the final opportunity for candidates to make a splash and sway what remains a field of mostly undecided Democratic caucus participants.
“This dinner is also kind of that starting gun to the finish line,” Price said. “Really, after this dinner it’s just a mad sprint to the end. ... It’s kind of that last moment to have that sort of Obama-esque moment, that John Kerry-esque moment that moves you forward in a way that you weren’t before. ...
“That’s what events like this do, is it gives people an opportunity.”
For Democrats, both locally and with help from their national counterparts, the event also presents an opportunity for them to mobilize that energy and excitement Price talked about as they aim to make Iowa a blue state again in 2020.
A Democratic National Committee spokesman said the national party is working with Iowa Democrats not only to build successful and more accessible caucuses in February but also to build general election infrastructure and relationships with key constituencies with an eye toward November 2020.
The national party has boosted its monthly funding to help Iowa’s organization by 33 percent over the 2016 cycle, and also is using a fund for state party innovation that was not available during the previous cycle, the spokesman said.
That work will be overseen by two new state-level positions: caucus accessibility directors and organizers, who will work to make the caucuses more accessible; and community engagement directors, who will conduct outreach and mobilization efforts in the labor movement and minority communities.
“We’re excited to partner with the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that Democrats across Iowa are engaged with the caucus process and the 2020 campaign,” national party chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “By working now to maximize participation and mobilize Iowans from every background, these organizers will help ensure a fantastic caucus experience for participants, while building the general election organizing infrastructure our eventual nominee will need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.”
Perez also is scheduled to speak at Friday night’s event.
