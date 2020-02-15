Iowa Democrats elect interim chairman

DES MOINES --- Mark Smith was chosen Saturday to lead the Iowa Democrats at a time of significant turmoil for the party.

Smith, a state lawmaker from Marshalltown and former leader of the Democrats in the Iowa House, was elected interim state party chairman at an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon at a labor hall in Des Moines.

Smith replaces Troy Price, who resigned in the wake of the party’s inability to report timely results of the February 3 presidential precinct caucuses.

“Our challenge is restoring (Iowans’) trust in us,” Smith said in his candidate remarks before the vote. “We’ve endured enough negative. We must now focus on what is positive, and what we can do to make life better for Iowans.”

Smith will serve as interim chair through the November general election.

A computer program designed to transmit caucus results from the roughly 1,700 precinct leaders to state party headquarters faltered on caucus night, and the state party’s backup systems also failed to perform as hoped.

As a result, the state party did not release partial official results until Tuesday afternoon, and full results were not completed until Thursday, three days after the caucuses.

