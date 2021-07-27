 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Democrats call on Reynolds to fill seats on state Board of Health
0 comments

Iowa Democrats call on Reynolds to fill seats on state Board of Health

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Governor Tax Cuts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks to the media after signing a sweeping tax cut package that cuts income and property taxes, eliminates the inheritance tax and realigns the state's mental health funding system on June 16, 2021, at YSS, in Ames, Iowa.

 Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP

CEDAR RAPIDS — After saying last week they were “appalled” that Gov. Kim Reynolds has not appointed people to vacant seats on the state Board of Health, Iowa Democrats expressed “outrage” at her “failed leadership” Monday.

Her inaction, which makes it impossible for the board to meet because of a lack of a quorum, is “unacceptable,” especially in a pandemic, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn of Ames and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said on a conference call with reporters.

Echoing other speakers, Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, called it another example of Reynolds’ “failed leadership.”

Just $26 for a full year of local news

The Democrats’ criticism stems from the board’s July 14 meeting being canceled because the 11-member board does not have the quorum required to make decisions. There are seven vacant positions on the 11-member board.

However, a spokesman for the governor said Reynolds makes appointments to boards and commissions as terms expire or when individuals leave their positions.

Reynolds is “actively reviewing applicants to several positions, including to the State Board of Health, which has met quorum requirements for every month in 2020 and from January to June of 2021,” spokesman Pat Garrett said.

The board should be meeting to make recommendations to the Department of Public Health and local schools about the return to school later this summer and how the state should be preparing if COVID-19 vaccine boosters are called for, Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, said. Mathis, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Human Resources Committee, has been asking the department for recommendations based on what did and didn’t work in providing COVID-19 vaccines.

“These are critical functions when you’re in the middle of a pandemic,” added Wahls.

Instead, the governor has followed the advice of her political team rather than experts from the public health and medical communities, Wahls said.

Waterloo firefighters plucked a kitten from the Cedar River after it apparently fell from a bridge Monday July, 26, 2021.

State law requires a balance of gender and political affiliation. The four current members are three Republicans and one independent. There are openings for two members of the public as well as two people involved in substance abuse treatment and prevention, and three in public health.

+1 
wilburn-ross

Wilburn
0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF forecasts 6% global growth this year

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

After months of declines, COVID cases in Iowa on the rise again
State and Regional News

After months of declines, COVID cases in Iowa on the rise again

  • Updated

For the first time since November, the rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa has been increasing in recent weeks. And that’s with the more dangerous Delta variant becoming more prevalent, a statewide vaccination rate that is lagging many other states, and major public events like RAGBRAI and the Iowa State Fair on the horizon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News