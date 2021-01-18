Iowa Democrats ask House ethics body to investigate Hinson

Since the Hart campaign challenged in the election results in the U.S. House, the issue is official House business, Hinson’s office said. And Hinson’s staff pointed to myriad examples of U.S. House Democrats also using official office social media channels to encourage constituents to lobby fellow House members on various issues.

“Ashley is working hard every day to serve Iowans and bring folks together to get things done. Congress does not decide elections, voters do, and Ashley will continue to work to ensure that remains the case,” Sophie Seid, a spokeswoman for Rep. Hinson, said in an emailed statement.

The Office of Congressional Ethics, according to its website, reviews allegations of misconduct against House members and staff. When appropriate, the office refers investigations to the House Ethics Committee for further review.

The office has up to 30 days to conduct the initial review, and up to 45 days more if further review is required.

According to its year-end report, the House Ethics Committee publicly addressed 16 investigations during the most recent two-year session of Congress. Most the cases dealt with financial issues, such as improper campaign donations or improper income, or allegations of inappropriate behavior like sexual harassment or improper sexual relationships.