Iowa Democrats add racial injustice issues to 2020 legislative agenda

DES MOINES — Legislative Democrats said Monday they hope majority Republicans focus on crafting a state budget, addressing COVID-19 and finding ways to deal with racial injustices as lawmakers wind down their 2020 session this month.
“Now more than ever we need to stay away from partisan issues and focus on issues Iowans care about,” Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said during an online conference with reporters she and House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, held two days before the Legislature is slated to return to the Capitol.
While budget and coronavirus issues take center stage, Democrats called on Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority Republicans to take action on criminal justice reform when the paused 2020 session resumes Wednesday.
“The events that unfolded over the weekend show that Iowans want to advance equality and racial justice in our state,” Petersen said. “We will reach out to our Republican colleagues and the governor and see if they have the political will to make some significant changes. Iowans are clearly ready.”
Among the issues raised but not addressed have been bills to address racial profiling by Iowa law officers, reduce some drug offense penalties, expand voting rights and advance the governor’s second-chance criminal justice initiative and her push to restore voting rights to felons who have been released.
“These issues aren’t new ideas,” Prichard noted. “We’ve had a lot of talk, but not enough action.”
Democrats said federal aid has been slow to reach Iowans with lax GOP oversight, and they hope expand assistance and tap state reserves while passing a balanced budget that meets health care, education and other priorities while “fixing the problems created by the pandemic.”
They released a COVID-19 recovery agenda that includes ways to keep Iowans healthy via testing, transparency and accountability while pursuing ways to open businesses safely and protect workers.
GOP leaders are looking to formulate a “status quo” fiscal 2021 state budget that does not use one-time sources of money to fund ongoing expenses.
Capitol security
The session resumes amid a number of health and safety precautions designed to prevent COVID-19 spread.
New security concerns have arisen related to protests stemming from the death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of police officers last week.
Sgt. Alex Dinkla or the Iowa State Patrol said authorities and Capitol police have plans in place to deal with any unrest at the Statehouse.
“Everybody has their rights, and we definitely want to support those individuals that want to do the peaceful protest,” Dinkla said Monday. “It’s just when the protests choose to get out of hand and start destroying different people’s property, that’s where we just hope that we don’t have to keep going as we move forward.”
