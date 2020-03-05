Iowa Democratic leader on the road to attack Joni Ernst’s health care record

DES MOINES — It’s going to be a health care election this November, and Iowa Democratic Party interim Chairman Mark Smith said he’s going on the road to make sure voters know that Democrats are the health care party.

“Health care is the number one issue for voters this election,” said Smith.

So he’ll be traveling around the state to talk about Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s “disastrous” health care record and “the fact that the Democrats are serious about health care reform and that we are offering meaningful solutions.”

Local Democratic leaders and health care advocates will join Smith at a 10 a.m. news conference Friday in Cedar Rapids.

Ernst’s “dismal” health care record started when she served in the Iowa Senate, Smith said.

“She voted against the compromise that we had on the Affordable Care Act and the program that extended that beyond 100 percent of poverty to her efforts in Washington that are not curbing the drug prices and not making affordable health care available to Iowans,” he said.

