Iowa crops weathering tough growing season

Iowa’s corn and soybean crops continue to weather a challenging growing season.

The latest weekly crop report, issued Monday by state and federal agriculture officials, shows 62% of Iowa corn acres are rated in good to excellent conditions, while 61% of the soybean fields also are in good to excellent condition.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan said beneficial rains fell across much of Iowa during the past week, with above-average totals observed over portions of southern Iowa. However, portions of northern and north-central Iowa remain abnormally dry.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from a trace in Sioux City to 3.76 inches in Knoxville. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.01 inches, which is slightly above normal.

For the month of July, Waterloo received just 1.23 inches of rain, 3.11 inches less the the average for the month, 4.34 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Topsoil moisture levels are rated 50% short to very short, with 49% rated adequate.

Subsoil moisture levels were rated 61% short and 39% adequate.