Iowa crops doing well despite dry conditions
CAPITOL DIGEST

  • Updated
Yanks, Chisox go deep into corn; Field of Dreams hosts more

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Lamb walks through a cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday near Dyersville.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Iowa crops are maturing ahead of schedule despite the continued lack of moisture, according to the weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report.

Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent, with corn in or beyond the dough stage reaching 83%, a week ahead of the five-year average. Twenty-nine percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage, four days ahead of normal. There were scattered reports of corn reaching the mature stage.

Soybeans setting pods reached 90%, one week ahead of normal. Soybean condition was rated 58% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 93%, three days behind the five-year average.

Although isolated areas of Iowa received substantial rain, some areas of Iowa had no measurable precipitation. Topsoil moisture levels rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 27% very short, 40% short and 33% adequate.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 54% complete, with hay condition rated 55% good to excellent. Pasture condition was rated 33% good to excellent, but in some areas pastures have stopped growing due to lack of rain.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan reported that the statewide average temperature for the week was 73.9 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal. Northeast Iowa was the only part of the state to measure above-normal rainfall, while drier than normal conditions persisted over the rest of Iowa. Waterloo received 0.32 inches of rain for the week ending Sunday, according to Iowa State University’s Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple stations in western Iowa to 11.25 inches at Ionia. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.47 inch, while the normal is 0.95 inch.

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Aug. 16, 2021:

