DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Thursday for 19 counties hard hit by severe weather beginning Oct. 4 that included damaging winds, heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes.
The counties covered by the governor’s declaration included Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Butler, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Des Moines, Dubuque, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Iowa, Johnson, Kossuth, Lee, Marshall, Ringgold, Scott and Union.
The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, according to the governor’s office.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Applicants have 45 days to submit a claim.
Disaster Case Management (iowacommunityaction.org) is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition, according to state officials. There are no income eligibility requirements for the program, which closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.