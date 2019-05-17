The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed changes to the state’s collective bargaining law in two rulings Friday.
The decision comes as a blow to unions that argued the 2017 law unfairly classified different kinds of public workers and raised barriers to union dues collection and recertification.
Proponents of the law say the changes bolstered local governments’ power.
In both AFSCME Iowa Council 61’s and the Iowa State Education Association’s cases, the court ruled 4-3 in the state’s favor.
AFSCME, which represents 40,000 public employees in Iowa, and the ISEA, the state’s largest teachers’ union, argued the law violated the state constitution’s equal-protections clause by creating two classes of public workers.
Police officers and firefighters maintained bargaining rights lost by other public employees, who were able to essentially bargain only for wages after the law was passed.
The court’s decision was not a surprise, said Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver in a statement to The Gazette.
“Since its implementation, I have heard story after story of school districts and local governments implementing creative solutions to improve the education of Iowa’s students and the provision of services Iowans need,” Sen. Whitver, R-Ankeny, said. “This reform is about returning power to locally elected officials and giving them the ability to pay more to great teachers and employees, fire the occasional bad actor and protect Iowa taxpayers.”
Democrats in the statehouse said they were disappointed in the ruling and will continue to stand with the ISEA, AFSCME and other unions.
“By taking away the rights of teachers, firefighters, nurses, correctional officers and other public servants, Republican politicians have done harm to all Iowa workers,” Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said in a statement. “Working Iowa men and women are the real victims of the assault by the Branstad/Reynolds Administration and Republican-controlled Legislature.”
“Our teachers, firefighters, nurses, snow plow drivers, correctional officers, and other workers deserve better,” said Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, ranking member of the House Labor Committee.
Unions say they aren’t giving up.
The ISEA and AFSCME have vowed to continue fighting for workers.
“The ISEA has been working to protect the rights of Iowa’s working men and women for 165 years and nothing will stop that march forward,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said in news release Friday. “As always, we will continue to fight for our members to ensure they receive the same rights and privileges enjoyed by other employees. We will also continue to advocate for the students in our care. Our professional environment is their learning environment.”
AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan said in a statement his organization cannot be deterred by a court decision and will launch new efforts to mobilize public workers “in ways never before seen by the State of Iowa” in the next few months.
“Today’s ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court was a disappointing step backward on the long walk toward justice for public service workers,” Homan said in a statement. “But those who keep our communities safe, healthy and strong are undeterred by this attack.”
In the ISEA decision, Justice Thomas Waterman wrote that the legislation in question reflected “lawful policy choices.”
“The 2017 amendments did not infringe on a fundamental right of speech, association, or equal protection that could justify judicial intervention,” he wrote. “The plaintiffs’ remedy lies in the elected branches or at the ballot box.”
Whitver thinks this law has allowed teachers to be paid MORE?! Wow, real special kind of stupid right there. What a hack.
