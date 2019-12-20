DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds named 30 people to the Iowa 2020 Census Complete Count Committee Thursday.
The committee, which will be chaired by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and vice-chaired by Secretary of State Paul Pate, is charged with promoting participation in the 2020 Census. Locally, Mark Grey of Cedar Falls been named to the committee.
Members of the committee include:
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, chair; Secretary of State Paul Pate, vice chair; Rachel Bennett, Ankeny; Erin Berzina, Sioux City; Kevin Brown, Spencer; Deann Cook, Johnston; Matthew Gilbert, Des Moines; Dal Grooms, Des Moines; Mark Grey, Cedar Falls; Ellen Habel, Swisher; and Scott Hall, Adel.
Also, Susan Hoss, Sioux City; Benjamin Jung, West Des Moines; Gary Krob, Pleasant Hill; Corinne Lambert, Des Moines; Jean Logan, Sioux City; Linda Meloy, Iowa City; Bill Menner, Grinnell; Noel Mills, Iowa City; Christopher Nolte, Winterset; Amy Peterson, Estherville; Sven Peterson, Perry; Stephanie Preusch, Des Moines; Jared Reed, West Burlington; Surasee Rodari, Des Moines; Elliott Smith, Des Moines; Christina Steen, Pleasant Hill; Tammy Votava, Johnston' Timothy Whipple, Des Moines; and Mike Wiser, Ankeny.
