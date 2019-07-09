MASON CITY -- Joe Biden. Elizabeth Warren. Kamala Harris. Julián Castro. Cory Booker. Beto O'Rourke.
Those are just a few of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates slated to appear at the 16th annual Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on Aug. 9.
According to Iowa Wing Ding Chairman and organizer Randy Black, there are 18 confirmed candidates for the event (as of now).
"By the time I’m done, if everything goes well, it'll be 20," Black said.
The Wing Ding will take place a little more than a week after the second Democratic presidential debate on July 30-31 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.
Candidates there will need to either have at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls or provide evidence of at least 65,000 individual donations from a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states.
While there aren't such specific qualifications for candidates to attend the Wing Ding, most of the guest list has been to the Mason City-Clear Lake-area at least once in the past year.
You have free articles remaining.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.), Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.), Rep. Beto O'Rourke (El Paso, Texas), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Gov. John Hickenlooper (Colo.), Marianne Williamson, Gov. Steve Bullock (Mont.), Andrew Yang and Rep. John Delaney (Md.) have all swung through on campaign stops.
On Monday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (Alameda County, Calif.) became the first candidate from the Democratic debates to drop out after fundraising numbers from the second quarter were released.
As Axios points out, Buttigieg lead all candidates with $24.8 million from 294,000 donors. Vice President Biden took in $21.5 million from 256,000 donors. Warren received $19.1 million off of 384,000 donors and the Sanders campaign got $18 million.
At the same time that donation numbers are being announced and candidates are considering dropping out, there is reporting from multiple outlets that Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer is considering a run for the presidency but that has yet to be announced. Currently, Steyer isn't a name on the Wing Ding's official website.
In past years, political figures such as President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have spoken at the event.
Black pointed out that the Wing Ding differentiates itself from other prominent Democratic party events in Iowa, such as the Tom Harkin Steak Fry or the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, by giving money raised at the event to the county Democratic parties across the state. In fact, the website lists that 100% of the funds raised by the Iowa Wing Ding go to local county parties.
Doors for the event are set to open at 5 p.m. and the Wing Ding kick-starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the website now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.