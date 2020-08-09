Iowa casino revenue inching back

“All of the casinos are open and they are gradually working back, but within the caveats of that 50 percent capacity,” he added. “Everybody’s trying to do their best job with all of the protocols.”

Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state gaming commission, said many operators are marketing to experienced gamblers given that many casual players are staying away.

Likewise, sports betting operations — which became legal Aug. 15 — are starting to take flight again as professional baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer and motor sports have resumed.

Ehrecke hailed the fact nearly $22.9 million was wagered in July with bettors claiming $20.6 million in payouts while the casino sportsbooks collected more than $2.24 million in net revenue.

“That’s encouraging as well,” Ehrecke added, “considering where we were just a couple months ago when there wasn’t anything to wager on.”

Nearly $17.8 million in sports wagering was conducted via online apps available at 13 of the 18 casinos that offer sports betting, while nearly $5.1 million in bets were placed in person at casinos.