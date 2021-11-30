Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Dec. 2

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

STATE FAIR AUDIT: A routine annual audit report of the Iowa State Fair by the state auditor’s office for fiscal 2020 showed the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced cancellation of the iconic summer event last year.

According to the audit, the fair authority’s operating revenue totaled $3,221,424 — a 90 percent decline from the previous year. Likewise, operating expenses were down by nearly 53 percent.

Revenue to the fair’s foundation was up nearly 66 percent to $8.6 million due to an increase in state appropriations in fiscal 2020, the audit noted.

The 11-day event was able to rebound in 2021, with 1,094,480 visitors — an attendance again affected by the ongoing pandemic that was 75,895 below the record of 1,170,375 set in 2019.

Next year’s State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 11-21.

COVER CROP DISCOUNT: Iowa farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall are encouraged to apply for the state’s cover crop insurance discount program by Jan. 14, according to officials in the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Qualifying farmers and landowners who meet the eligibility requirements can receive a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums by signing up at https://apply.cleanwateriowa.org

Ag officials say cover crops help improve soil health, prevent soil erosion and lock in nutrients, especially during extreme weather, as well as reduce nitrogen and phosphorous loads to improve water quality.

To date, about 1,700 farmers have enrolled nearly 700,000 acres of cover crops in the program, according to the department.

