Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Dec. 15

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021:

JUVENILE JUSTICE: Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen is forming a task force to do a “holistic” review of the continuum of care in the state’s juvenile justice system.

The system is decentralized, with services, funding and data collection divided among the Iowa Judicial Branch, Iowa Department of Human Services, Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Human Rights.

Stakeholders have started programs intended to improve the system. While well-intentioned, those steps often have repercussions throughout the system, Christensen said.

Christensen will chair the task force with Chad Jensen, the director of Juvenile Court Services.

Task force members are to begin their work Jan. 26, with a final report due in November in time for consideration in the 2023 legislative session.

Task force members will include service providers, law enforcement, legislators, county attorneys, public defenders, attorneys, youth and family members, law schools and the four state departments involved in the system.

DEER HUNT ON TRACK: Iowa’s hunters have reported harvesting around 75,000 deer heading into the final weekend of Iowa’s shotgun deer season, a number similar to the 2020 deer harvest at the same point.

“With one more weekend for the second shotgun season, we should end up with a deer harvest around 100,000 again this year,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “That’s right where we’ve been over the last six years or so and where we want to be as far as our population goals are concerned.”

Hunters have volunteered around 4,300 deer tissue samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease. One deer has been confirmed positive for the disease, and six are awaiting additional testing to determine positivity.

The Iowa DNR is looking for tissue samples from certain areas and is encouraging hunters willing to provide a sample to contact their local wildlife biologist and let them know where the deer was harvested.

Forms for submitting a sample are available at iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting.

Antlerless tags are currently available in 25 counties, with a handful of counties likely to sell out soon.

The listing of antlerless licenses available and in which county is online at the same website noted above. The antlerless tags allow hunters to provide high quality lean protein to fellow Iowans through the Iowa Deer Exchange.

To sign up for the Iowa Deer Exchange to either donate deer or to receive deer, go to iowadnr.gov/deer, then scroll down to Iowa’s Deer Exchange Program link and fill out the required fields.

NATIONAL GUARD VACCINATION: Gov. Kim Reynolds and four other GOP governors are requesting the Department of Defense to withdraw its vaccine mandate directives to National Guard members who are in Title 32 duty status, that is, mobilized or activated by their governor for active duty under state control.

The U.S. Supreme Court has for decades affirmed that the National Guard is under the command and control of the governor of each state until those members are called up to active-duty status under Title 10, which can include overseas deployment.

Reynolds is requesting the federal government abide by the law, allowing her to retain authority over the Iowa National Guard members and allow them personal choice without penalization of their status with the National Guard.

Reynolds called the Pentagon’s requirement that National Guard members receive the COVID-19 vaccination an overreach “into the lives of Americans and especially those serving our country and protecting our very freedoms.”

She was joined by Govs. Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska.

As of Wednesday, 92% of nearly 2,000 Iowa Air National Guard members are vaccinated, and 80% of about 7,000 Iowa Army Guard members are vaccinated. Air Guard members had a Dec. 2 deadline to get the vaccine, and Army Guard members have until June 30.

HISTORY AWARDS: The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for its Excellence in History Awards, which honor individuals, organizations and communities that made outstanding contributions to Iowa history during 2021.

Awards recognize outstanding publications, local history initiatives and major achievements in Iowa history.

Nominations for the Benjamin F. Shambaugh Award for books are due Jan. 2, while all other nominations are due Feb. 1. More details can be found at iowaculture.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0